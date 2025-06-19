Russia warns US against interfering in military actions against Iran

"We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences," she said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
Russia warns the United States against interfering in military actions against Iran, as this is fraught with uncontrollable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.