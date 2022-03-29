Russia will assist in signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zakharova says

Russia will assist in signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zakharova says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia will actively assist the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

She reminded Moscow is in constant contact with Baku and Yerevan.

Touching upon the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which is under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Zakharova called on the parties to comply with tripartite agreements: "Russia's Defense Ministry and the command of the peacekeeping contingent are taking steps to reduce tensions. The peacekeepers are acting in strict accordance with the provisions of the tripartite statement."

News.Az