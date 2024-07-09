Russia will closely follow NATO summit in Washington: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Considering NATO’s anti-Russia lean and its participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia will keep a close eye on any statements or decisions that come out of the alliance’s summit in Washington on July 9-11, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"[We will watch the summit] as closely as possible, for you know that the North Atlantic Alliance is an alliance that views Russia as its enemy and adversary. And this alliance has been participating in the Ukraine conflict, fighting for Ukraine," Peskov explained.Moscow will "keep a close eye on any rhetoric, negotiations and decisions made [at the summit] or put on paper" following the event, he added.On July 9-11, Washington will host a NATO summit. Bloc leaders are expected to focus on their confrontation with Russia and more military support for Ukraine. Among other issues, they will also consider strengthening the alliance’s military capabilities, increasing allies’ armies and buying new weapons, including air defenses, as well as new proposals to raise defense expenditures collected from European allies.

News.Az