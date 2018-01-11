Russia will not apply for participation in PACE work in 2018, senior lawmaker says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will not file an application for confirming the Russian delegation’s powers at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2018, Head o

State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy earlier told TASS that Russia would not send its delegation to PACE's January session, as the assembly failed to introduce amendments on protecting national delegations’ rights from discrimination to its regulations.

"Just like during the previous two years, we will not apply for confirming the delegation’s powers at PACE for 2018 and will not attend the January session. There is a decision to this effect," Slutsky said.

According to the lawmaker, the key condition for the Russian delegation’s return, namely, introducing amendments to PACE’s regulations abolishing the provision on the possibility of stripping national delegations of the right to vote, has not been fulfilled to date. "As long as these discriminatory provisions and the so-called sanctions clauses are in place, Russia will not resume its work at the assembly, and we have stated that on numerous occasions at various levels," he stressed.

Slutsky confirmed though that it is planned to continue consultations to find a way out of the crisis in relations between Russia and PACE. "In December, it was decided to set up a special commission on harmonizing the statutory bodies, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers and PACE. This decision is based on the idea put forward in a report by Michele Nicoletti, leader of the socialists’ political group, who insists that all 47 Council of Europe members should take part in the work of both organizations without fail. We shall see what our colleagues will offer," he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az