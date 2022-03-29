Russia will not provide gas to Europe for free: Kremlin spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia does not intend to engage in charity and supply gas to Europe for free if EU countries refuse to pay in rubles, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS, News.Az reports.

As for Russia’s possible suspension of gas exports to Europe in case of EU countries’ refusal to pay in rubles, Peskov said: “I don’t know what is going to happen when they reject this possibility. As soon as we have a final decision, we’ll see what can be done. Definitely, we’re not going to make charity out of that and send gas free of charge to Western Europe.”

“No payment, no gas,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Group of Seven major economies (USA, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada) agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck described Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles as another attempt to divide the most industrialized nations.

News.Az