Russia works on drone development

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation on the development of special-purpose unmanned aerial systems during a working visit to St. Petersburg, News.Az reports citing Smotrim.Ru .

"I would like to congratulate all veterans and workers of the military-industrial complex on their professional holiday, Gunsmith's Day. I would like to thank you for your conscientious work, dedication to your work, and for truly high performance," the head of state said.The Russian leader emphasized that the Russian Federation has always been proud of "its defense industry, designers, engineers, workers, and managers who created unique weapons and equipment," thereby helping military personnel defeat the enemy.Earlier on Thursday, the president visited the site of the defense enterprise "Special Technology Center" ("STC"), where he examined samples of unmanned aerial vehicles.

