Russia works to organize meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Russia is trying to organize a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan until the end of this year.

According to Izvestiya, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that only Russia is involved in this process.

"France sought to put Yerevan and Baku at the negotiating table, but the effort was useless. Meanwhile, the maintenance of dialogue is of fundamental importance. It is owing to this that the full-scale war did not break out in the region. However, the goals and vision of the parties are still different," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az

