Yandex metrika counter

Russia worries Brexit uncertainty may hurt Russian companies: RIA

  • World
  • Share
Russia worries Brexit uncertainty may hurt Russian companies: RIA

Russia is worried that uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union could have a negative impact on Russian companies with ties to Britain, the RIA news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Thursday.

"We are worried by the uncertainty factor, including for our companies which are linked by trade or financial ties to Britain," the agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov as saying.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      