Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft rehearses flyovers for Victory Day Parade in Moscow

The first rehearsal of the flyover part of the Victory Parade has started in the Moscow Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry told reporters that helicopters and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will soon reach the center of Moscow and fly a parade formation over the Red Square, TASS reports.

"Helicopters that will open the aerial part of the parade over the capital departed from Kubinka, Moscow Region, at 10:00 Moscow time. They will be followed by planes that earlier got off the ground from seven country’s airfields and will fly to destination points in scheduled time," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

All parade helicopters are stationed at the Kubinka airfield during the rehearsal flyover for the Victory Parade: Mi-26, Mi-8, Mi-24, Mi-28N and Ka-52. MiG-29 and Su-30SM fighters from the Swifts and Russian Knights air groups and Su-25 attack planes are also departing from here. They will traditionally release smoke in the colors of the Russian flag over Moscow.

News.Az

