Russian air carrier increases frequency of flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

“We have increased the number of flights to Azerbaijan this year. The company's schedule includes direct routes to Ganja and Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan) from Moscow, to Baku (Azerbaijan) – from Russian Grozny, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa cities,” the company said.

“We are increasing the number of flights on existing routes so that our passengers can travel freely,” it added.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

