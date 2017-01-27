Russian air carrier may start flights to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Ural Airlines has received permission to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, the Russian interdepartmental commission on the admission of air carriers to

The protocol noted that the Ural Airlines company has received permission to implement Saint Petersburg-Ganja regular passenger flights four times a week, Trend reports.

The Ural Airlines is an airline based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The company operates scheduled and chartered domestic and international flights out of Koltsovo International Airport.

The protocol said that the Russian interdepartmental commission will hold a voting to allow carrying out Saint Petersburg-Baku flights.

“Currently, Rossiya Airlines OJSC is the carrier authorized to implement Saint Petersburg-Baku flights seven times a week,” the document says.

“Starting from the summer of 2017, in accordance with the schedule of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the frequency of Saint Petersburg-Baku flights may be increased up to 10 times a week if a second authorized airline company of Russia implements the flights. The commission will hold voting in this regard.”

“The Ural Airlines, NordStar and Nordavia airline companies are the contenders to carry out Saint Petersburg-Baku flights,” the protocol said.

News.Az

