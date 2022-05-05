Yandex metrika counter

Russian air company to launch flights on Sochi-Baku route

  • Economics
  • Share
Russian air company to launch flights on Sochi-Baku route

Russia’s Azimut airline will launch flights from Sochi to Baku starting May 9, News.az reports citing the Company.

The flights will operate 2 times a week - Mondays, and Fridays, according to the schedule.

 Departure from Sochi (local time) at 01:00, landing in Baku at 03:50, in the opposite direction - flight from Baku at 04:20, landing in Sochi at 05:20.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      