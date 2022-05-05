Russian air company to launch flights on Sochi-Baku route
- 05 May 2022 15:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173063
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-air-company-to-launch-flights-on-sochi-baku-route Copied
Russia’s Azimut airline will launch flights from Sochi to Baku starting May 9, News.az reports citing the Company.
The flights will operate 2 times a week - Mondays, and Fridays, according to the schedule.
Departure from Sochi (local time) at 01:00, landing in Baku at 03:50, in the opposite direction - flight from Baku at 04:20, landing in Sochi at 05:20.