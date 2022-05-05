Russian air company to launch flights on Sochi-Baku route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Azimut airline will launch flights from Sochi to Baku starting May 9, News.az reports citing the Company.

The flights will operate 2 times a week - Mondays, and Fridays, according to the schedule.

Departure from Sochi (local time) at 01:00, landing in Baku at 03:50, in the opposite direction - flight from Baku at 04:20, landing in Sochi at 05:20.

