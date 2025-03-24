Russian air defense destroys 28 Ukrainian drones overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's defense ministry announced on Monday that its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Twelve drones were downed each over the border Kursk region and the southern Russia Rostov region, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The remaining four were destroyed over Crimea, the Krasnodar region and the waters of the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.

