Russian Air Force held flights in Armenia

The pilots of the MiG-29 fighters of the Russian air base Erebuni stationed in Armenia carried out the interception of air targets of the conventional enemy during training flights.

This was reported by the press service of the Southern Military District.

"The pilots in pairs and links worked off actions with elements of sophisticated piloting to intercept the high-speed targets that simulate the aircraft of the conventional enemy," the report said.

According to it, the search of the specified purposes, conditional starts of rockets on them and forced landing of infringer aircraft on Erebuni military airdrome were fulfilled during flights

Flights with participation of more than 20 units of aviation hardware were conducted in cooperation with air defense units in the interests of motorized rifle formation at Alagyaz high-altitude range.

News.Az

