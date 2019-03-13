Russian airline to launch new flight to Azerbaijan

Russian airline to launch new flight to Azerbaijan

Russia’s Ural Airlines will launch Samara-Baku-Samara flights from April 5, 2019, Trend reports referring to the airline.

Direct flights will be made with Airbus A320s every Friday. One-way tickets will cost 97 euros.

Ural Airlines is one of Russia’s largest airlines in terms of passenger traffic. At the end of last year, over 9 million people used the services of the airline (a 13-percent increase over the year).

Currently, the airline already provides Yekaterinburg-Baku and Moscow-Lankaran flights.

News.Az

