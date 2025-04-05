Yandex metrika counter

Russian airstrike in Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 18

Russian airstrike in Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 18
A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih resulted in 18 deaths, including nine children, and left over 60 others injured, officials reported on Saturday.

The injuries from Friday's attack range from a 3-month-old baby to elderly residents, of which 40 remain hospitalized, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

"There can never be forgiveness for this," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council. "Eternal memory to the victims."

Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings — hitting a playground and ordinary streets," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Local authorities said the strike damaged about 20 apartment buildings, more than 30 vehicles, an educational building and a restaurant.


