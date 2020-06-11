Russian ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s anti-coronavirus measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government’s measures against the novel coronavirus is bearing fruit, said Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a press conference held in Baku on the occasion of the Russia Day.

The diplomat also praised Azerbaijan’s contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian ambassador also recalled that in May 2020, on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, an online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19 was held.

“During the summit held under the motto "United against COVID-19", it was proposed to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of state with the participation of the NAM member states,” he added.

The diplomat noted that Russia highly appreciates this initiative of Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus.

News.Az