Russian Ambassador: There is a progress in the talks on Karabakh

There is a certain movement towards familiarizing the sides with each other in the negotiation process on Karabakh.

According to Sputnik, the Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said this during a press conference on Monday.

According to him, Russia's official stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is well known:

"Moscow's goal is to support the parties to the conflict in reaching an agreement."

As the diplomat noted, the Russian side approaches this issue through the prism of the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia.

"I notice some public movement. There are NGOs that carry out their activities here. I want to note that the appeals of the religious leaders of our countries also contributed to the settlement of the conflict," the ambassador said.

News.Az

