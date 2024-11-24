Russian and Turkish Presidents discuss economy and global issues in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from both nations confirmed that Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Daily Sabah

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, while the Kremlin said they talked about trade and economic cooperation along with a number of international topics.The directorate said Erdoğan told Putin that they aimed to expand cooperation in many areas, primarily expanding bilateral trade volume. Erdoğan also affirmed that his country was working to end regional tensions and would remain steadfast in contributing to peace processes.

