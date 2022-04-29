Russian, Armenian FMs discuss possible peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on a possible peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Lavrov and Mirzoyan also discussed the implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on 10 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021, including the establishment of a commission for delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

