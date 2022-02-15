Russian, Armenian FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports citing the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The sided discussed the bilateral and regional issues, including the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021," the statement said.

Also during the conversation, a detailed exchange of views took place in connection with the negotiations on security guarantees.

News.Az