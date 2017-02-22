Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Moscow Feb. 22.

Prior to the meeting, an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia opened at the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The ministers made speeches in the exhibition.



Then the foreign ministers held a meeting in an expanded format.



Lavrov said that Armenia is an ally and a strategic partner of Russia, noting that the meeting will be fruitful.



Nalbandian in turn said that the relations between the two countries, as well as the military and military-technical cooperation will be discussed during the meeting.



The minister emphasized that important issues related to the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization will also be discussed.



Then the meeting was continued behind the closed doors.



Lavrov and Nalbandian will hold a joint press conference following the meeting.



The ministers in their speeches didn’t touch on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

