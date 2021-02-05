Russian, Armenian foreign ministers discuss implementation of statements on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov and Ara Ayvazyan, focused in a phone call on Friday on the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh

"The foreign ministers discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the results of the meeting of the working group co-chaired by the three countries’ deputy prime ministers, which was held in Moscow on January 30, 2021," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

