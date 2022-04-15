Russian, Armenian foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyav discussed the prospects for agreeing on a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan through Moscow’s mediation in a phone call on Friday, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements between the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders dated 10 November 2020 and 26 November 2021, with an emphasis on further steps to unblock transport communications in the region and delimit the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Mirzoyan also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the preparation for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia.

News.Az