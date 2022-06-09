Russian, Armenian foreign ministers meet in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a one-on-one meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The bilateral talks between the ministers then continued with the participation of delegations from Russia and Armenia.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in Yerevan for a working visit.

He is scheduled to meet also with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan. On Friday, Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

News.Az