Russian, Armenian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on Friday, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers will discuss Russia-Armenia relations, as well as regional issues, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Wednesday. The meeting will take place on the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel.


