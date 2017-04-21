Russian army pilots in Armenia hold night trainings

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pilots of the Southern Military District performed night flights on army and transport helicopters in the night at a military base in Armenia, Vadim Astafyev, the head of the press service of the South Caucasian Military District said.

"Mi-24 attack helicopters and Mi-8MTSH transport helicopters from the Russian military air base Erebuni of the Southern Military District stationed in Armenia began to conduct training flights in the night. During the flight tactical exercise, the pilots fulfill the tasks of the firing Cover and support of motorized infantry units of the military base, " Astafiev said, according to AzVision.

He added that during the exercise pilots and airborne vehicles will undergo certification. According to Astafiev, servicemen will have to hand over 50 specifications for the detection and recognition of objects in the air, mobile and stationary ground targets, armored vehicles, and low-flying low-speed aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles of the conventional enemy.

"Flight tactical exercises with the pilots of the army aviation of the Erebuni airbase in Transcaucasia are held as part of the passing of a control check for the winter period of training.This exercise involves more than 100 servicemen of flight and engineering personnel and about 50 special military and aviation equipment", - Astafiev said.

