Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until September 16, 2022, the agency’s press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until September 16," the statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

