Russian, Azerbaijani foreign policy authorities enjoy very active dialogue, Moscow says

Russian and Azerbaijani foreign policy authorities conduct a very active dialogue, said Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry`s spokesperson, as she met with foreign journalists accredited in Russia.

“A meeting with Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry has recently been held as part of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council. I can say that these relations will be continued. I cannot still announce it because we do it mutually, but these contacts continue. An active dialogue is being held through our embassies,” Zakharova added.

News.Az