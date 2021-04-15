Russian, Belarus presidents discuss situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation on Thursday, according to the Kremlin.

The presidents expressed their intention to strengthen allied relations between the two countries.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the situation in Karabakh.

“The Karabakh issue was discussed in the context of Lukashenko’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 13-14,” the Kremlin said.

News.Az