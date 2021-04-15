Russian, Belarus presidents discuss situation in Karabakh
- 15 Apr 2021 13:29
- 01 Oct 2025 20:31
- 160096
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-belarus-presidents-discuss-situation-in-karabakh Copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation on Thursday, according to the Kremlin.
The presidents expressed their intention to strengthen allied relations between the two countries.
Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the situation in Karabakh.
“The Karabakh issue was discussed in the context of Lukashenko’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 13-14,” the Kremlin said.