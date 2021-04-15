Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Belarus presidents discuss situation in Karabakh

  • Region
  • Share
Russian, Belarus presidents discuss situation in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation on Thursday, according to the Kremlin. 

The presidents expressed their intention to strengthen allied relations between the two countries.

Putin and Lukashenko also discussed the situation in Karabakh. 

“The Karabakh issue was discussed in the context of Lukashenko’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 13-14,” the Kremlin said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      