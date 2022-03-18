Russian, Belarusian diplomats banned from entering European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola announced Friday that Russian and Belarusian diplomats are banned from entering the parliament’s premises, News.Az reports.

“As of today, diplomatic & government staff of Russia and Belarus are banned from entering the premises of the European Parliament,” Metsola said on Twitter.

“There is no place in the House of Democracy for those who seek to destroy the democratic order,” she added.

News.Az