Russian, Belarusian leaders hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Friday, said the Kremlin’s press service, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, Lukashenko expressed support for Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

The heads of state also touched upon the second round of Moscow-Kyiv talks, agreeing to continue contacts.

News.Az