Russian, Belarusian leaders will meet in Far East

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet with Belarusian counterpart in Moscow and the Far East, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citinn Russian media.

The Russian and Belarusian leaders will discuss the current situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations, Dmitry Peskov said. “No document is planned to be signed at the end of the meeting,” he stressed.

Peskov added that the Presidents will visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome and talk about its future development: “Putin and Lukashenko will meet in Moscow in the first half of the day. The second half of the talks will be held in Blagoveshchensk.”


