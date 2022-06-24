Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Saturday
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Saturday, the Kremlin press office said on Friday, News.Az reports.
The presidents will discuss a way forward to promote strategic cooperation and integration processes.
The meeting was earlier reported by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.