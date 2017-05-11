Russian blogger gets suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

The Russian blogger has got a 3.5-year suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church.

A court in Russia’s Urals city Yekaterinburg gave a 3.5-year suspended sentence to blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky who played the popular Pokemon Go game in a local church, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The court ruled to sentence Ruslan Sokolovsky to a 3.5-year suspended sentence," the judge said.

