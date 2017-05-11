Yandex metrika counter

Russian blogger gets suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

  • World
  • Share
Russian blogger gets suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

The Russian blogger has got a 3.5-year suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church.

A court in Russia’s Urals city Yekaterinburg gave a 3.5-year suspended sentence to blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky who played the popular Pokemon Go game in a local church, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The court ruled to sentence Ruslan Sokolovsky to a 3.5-year suspended sentence," the judge said.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      