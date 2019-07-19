Russian businessmen from Saratov region to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A business mission of the Saratov delegation will be held in Baku August 26-29 with the participation of the Regional Center for Export Support and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Saratov region, Trend reports with reference to Russian media.

The remarks were made during the meeting of Shahin Sharifov, executive director of Devechi Deyirman LLC with head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Saratov region Alexei Antonov and deputy chairman of the Agriculture Committee of the Saratov Regional Duma Oleg Alekseev.

The entrepreneurs of the region will be able to visit the leading enterprises of Azerbaijan, meet with representatives of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan and hold talks with potential partners.

During the meeting, the director of Devechi Deyirman LLC also discussed the possibility of purchasing wheat from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Saratov region.

News.Az

