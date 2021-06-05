Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian charter flights to Egyptian resorts are expected to resume in the coming days after a years-long hiatus, Interfax news agency cited the boss of Aeroflot as saying on Friday.

“We understand that there is a high degree of readiness for the reopening of two more destinations (to Egypt), Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, but we do not know yet when and how this will happen,” Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov told Reuters.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

The Metrojet plane had been taking Russian holidaymakers home from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with ISIS militants claimed responsibility.

