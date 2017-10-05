Russian Committee not to open criminal case against historian who exposed Armenian lies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Andrei Berlyov, an investigator of the Western Administrative District of the General Investigation Administration of Russia’s Investigative Committee for Moscow, has decided not to open a criminal case against historian Oleg Kuznetsov after reaching the verdict that the latter’s monograph (The History of Transnational Armenian Terror in the Twentieth Century) contained no incitement to national hatred and thus lacked criminal content.



The lawsuit for the opening of a criminal case against the historian had been filed by lawyer Ruben Kirakosyan, who is of Armenian origin.



Kusnetsov told an APA correspondent in Moscow that it took two months to consider the lawsuit.



“A thorough investigation has been conducted. A large number of people have been interrogated. The content of the monograph has been investigated three times. The result is, the monograph contained no incitement to national hatred. Based on the data gathered, they decided not to open a criminal case,” the historian said.



Kusnetsov welcomed the decision of the Investigative Committee.



“The Russian femida has demonstrated its fairness. The rule of law prevails in Russia. The latest decision of the Investigative Committee once again confirmed this,” he said noting that law enforcement agencies in Russia execute the law, not the dreams of a particular ethnic group.



On 10 July 2017, Ruben Kirakosyan, who acts as an lawyer in Moscow, together with a group of Armenians met with Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee. During the meeting they complained that Kuznetsov's monograph “The History of Transnational Armenian Terror in the Twentieth Century” serves to incite ethnic hatred, and that this a crime. The Armenians did not write any statements, it was an oral complaint. Bastrykin, in turn, instructed the head of the General Investigation Administration of Russia’s Investigative Committee for Moscow to consider the Armenians’ complaint.



Upon the Armenians’ complaint, Kusnetsov was interrogated at the Russian Investigative Committee in August this year.



The monograph “The History of Transnational Armenian Terror in the Twentieth Century” was written on the basis of the USSR State Security Committee and the US Central Intelligence Agency, as well as criminal cases on crimes committed by Armenian terrorists on the territory of Azerbaijan and Russia.



