Russian consider withdrawing from CoE

The Russian authorities are studying the possibility of denouncing the European Convention on Human Rights and ending cooperation with the ECHR if the anti-Russian court decisions are not corrected, the Russian authorities told RIA Novosti.

"The Russian authorities are studying the possibility of denouncing the European Convention on Human Rights and the termination of cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in case the current ECHR decisions against Russian interests are not corrected,” an official statement said.

The statement added that when considering complaints against Russia, ECHR increasingly tends to politicize issues and the arguments of the Russian side are not taken into account.

"The court refuses to take into account the specifications of the Russian legal system and the norms of international law and often resorts to double standards.”

The interlocutor of the agency added that the "unlawful deprivation of Russian parliamentarians of the right to vote in PACE has meant that more than 20 of the ECHR judges, many of whom are in charge of cases concerning Russia, have been elected without the participation of Russian representatives.

"Accordingly, the issue of the legitimacy of the election of these judges and their decisions in relation to the Russian Federation is controversial," said the source.

News.Az

