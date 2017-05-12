Russian court may decide on liquidation of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Supreme Court is likely to uphold on May 15 the Justice Ministry’s lawsuit seeking the liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, sources in

Earlier, the Russian Justice Ministry told APA that the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress had violated Russian laws, as well as its own regulations.



Referring to the law on public organizations, the Justice Ministry of Russia had repeatedly warned the Presidium of the Central Council of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress over the violations.



As the Congress did not eliminate the problems, the Russian Justice Ministry appealed to the Supreme Court on March 9 for the organization to be liquidated.



The lawsuit on cancellation of the registration of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress caused discontent in Azerbaijan. Diaspora organizations, public and political figures, MPs stated that it would have a negative impact on the relations between the two countries.



The All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress was created in 2001.

News.Az

News.Az