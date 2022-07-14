Russian cruise missiles from Black Sea killed at least 22 people in attack on Vinnytsia, Ukraine says

At least 22 people have died in an attack on the central Ukrainian town of Vinnystia, according to Chief of Ukraine's National Police Ihor Klymenko, News.az reports citing UNIAN

The number of dead includes three children, and dozens of people are still unaccounted for, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A further 52 people, including four children, have been hospitalized — 34 of whom are in a serious condition, SES said.

Klymenko said only six of the bodies had so far been identified, and DNA tests may be required to identify others.

Thirty-nine people were still listed as missing, he said.

More than 50 buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged by the strikes, Klymenko added.

