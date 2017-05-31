Russian cruise missiles hit ISIS near Palmyra - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine have fired four Kalibr missiles at the facilities of the ISIS terror group (outlawed in Russia) located near the city of Palmyra, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine currently deployed to the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea, fired four Kalibr missiles at the ISIS facilities near Palmyra. All targets have been hit," TASS cited the statement as saying.

According to the Defense Ministry, the submarine fired missiles from underwater.

The attack targeted terrorist shelters east of Palmyra, where militants armed with heavy weapons had moved from Raqqa, the Defense Ministry added.

The statement also says that "the US, Turkish and Israeli military authorities were timely informed about cruise missile attacks, the current communications channels were used."

News.Az

