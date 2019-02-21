Russian defense contractor may start delivering Mi-171A2 helicopters to India in late 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Helicopters company (part of the Rostec State Corporation) plans to begin the delivery of the Mil Mi-171A2 helicopters to India in late 2019, the company’s CEO Andrei Bogisnky told TASS on the sidelines of the Aero India Show 2019.

"We expect that India will validate the certificate for the helicopter’s civilian version in the first half of the year so that we can start the delivery process in the fourth quarter," he said.

According to Boginsky, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brazil are also interested in purchasing this helicopter.

The Mi-171A2 is the latest modification of the Mi-8/17 helicopter. It is equipped with new digitally-controlled engines and its top speed increased by ten percent. The use of the digital avionics package has made it possible to reduce the crew to two people.

