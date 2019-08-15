Russian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev on Wednesday met with a delegation led by Russia’s First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan T

The Russian Defense Ministry delegation is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the guests laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in front of the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, and paid tribute to his memory.

Welcoming the guests, Veliyev emphasized the huge role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that our cooperation is based on friendly relations, mutual trust and, constantly developing, these relations become important in terms of expanding relations in the military and military-technical spheres.

Touching upon the military-political situation and security issues in the region, he noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. Veliyev emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Ruslan Tsalikov, in turn, noted that Russia-Azerbaijan ties have historical roots, and the two countries are strategic partners. He stressed the importance of organization and implementation of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of developing bilateral relations.

In conclusion, Tsalikov speaking about the importance of holding the International Army Games-2019 expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the hosting the “Sea Cup” contest, as well as for the hospitality and organization of the competition at a high level.

News.Az

News.Az