Russian Defense Ministry denies reports that Russian peacekeepers encircled in Karabakh

The information that Russian peacekeepers are encircled by any party in Nagorno-Karabakh is not true, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

Earlier, the media published reports about a statement made by Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying that Russian peacekeeping troops are encircled by Azerbaijani forces in the Hadrut district.

"The information about the alleged encirclement of Russian peacekeeping forces by any parties in Nagorno-Karabakh is not true," the ministry stressed.

The defense agency clarified that units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh address their tasks as ordinary both in observation posts and when monitoring the ceasefire compliance. "The ceasefire is observed along the whole line of contact," the agency pointed out.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent headquarters is in permanent contact with general staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces via direct communication channels to ensure compliance with peacekeeping tasks and prevent possible incidents," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

