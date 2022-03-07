Yandex metrika counter

Russian delegation on the way to Belarus for talks with Ukraine

The delegation of the Russian Federation is on the way to Belarus for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, News.az reports citing Sputnik Belarus.

Note that the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held today in Belarus.

Recall that the first round of talks was held on February 28, and the second round on March 3.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

