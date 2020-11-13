Russian delegation to hold talks in Turkey on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian delegation will visit Turkey to discuss the peace deal reached on Karabakh, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Tomorrow, a large delegation will come [to Turkey] from Russia,” Akar told parliament's Planning and Budget Committee. “Tactically and technically, it will be discussed who will locate where and who will do what [in Karabakh].

"The point we are trying to arrive at is a permanent cease-fire, providing stability, peace and normalization, opening the borders, spreading prosperity, ensuring that no one violates another's rights," he said.

Reminding that Azerbaijan's lands have been under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, Akar said: "At this point, it is really absurd to try to teach Azerbaijan about humanity and peace. Azerbaijan is doing nothing but defending her home, her land."

Akar visited Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday to hail the liberation of territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the Russia-brokered deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia.



He also attended a ceremony held in connection with the Azerbaijani army's successes against Armenian occupying forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

News.Az