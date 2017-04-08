Russian deputy PM calls for lifting sanctions on Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has said Turkey and Russia should both move towards removal of sanctions to improve their economies.

According to Anadolu Agency, speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Friday, Dvorkovich said: “Moving ahead and removing restrictions reciprocally would be the best course.”

Recently, Dvorkovich announced that possible discussions over the export of Russian cereal products to Turkey would be held in Moscow after April 16 -- the day when Turkey will carry out a referendum on constitutional reforms.

On March 27, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said Turkey proposed a new customs scheme for cereal products that envisages tax hikes of 130 percent on Russian wheat and corn, 45 percent on rice, 36 percent on sunflower oil,13.5 percent on sunflower pulp and 9.7 percent on legumes.

The Turkish move was perceived as retaliation to Russia’s continued ban on most fresh vegetables exports from Turkey despite the two countries announcing full reconciliation after the November 2015 jet crisis.

Russia currently bans imports of several Turkish products, including poultry, tomato, cucumber, grapes, apple, pear and strawberry.

