Russian diplomat: Convention on Caspian Sea legal status may be signed at Astana summit

A convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea may be signed at a summit of the Caspian states which is planned to be held in Astana in August 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters in Baku on Thursday, APA reports.

“Intensive work is underway at the level of experts in connection with Caspian Sea’s legal status. We want the upcoming Astana summit of Caspian states will yield results,” he said.

Karasin stressed that the signing of the convention on Caspian Sea’s legal status will contribute to stability in the region.

