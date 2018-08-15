Russian diplomat: Washington fails to cope with role of superman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has failed to cope with the role of the superman in settling international conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, many countries might have supported the concept of the United States’ exclusiveness, if only Washington was able "to really bring more stability into this world, enhance security, make peace between countries, eliminate conflicts and prevent more ones."

"Who would’ve been against? It’s tremendous political, financial and moral responsibility. To be the superman who flies to the rescue, provides help and flies away," the spokesman stressed while meeting participants in the international youth educational forum Baltartek.

"For some reason the United States has failed to cope with this role," TASS cited her as saying.

"On the contrary, there have been more conflicts and they have grown bigger, although many pinned great hopes on the United States," Zakharova said.

News.Az

News.Az